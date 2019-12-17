Lamar Jackson Leads Fan Voting For The 2020 Pro Bowl

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dominated fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

According to Ian Rapoport, the dual-threat sensation led the fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl with 704,699 votes.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was second with nearly 540,000 votes.

The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

I’m not surprised at all, and nobody reading this should be. While I can make a case for Russell Wilson being the MVP, Jackson has been the biggest storyline in the NFL.

He has taken the league by storm ever since taking over as the Ravens starting quarterback. He’s improved by leaps and bounds since the end of last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:09pm PST

I’ve never seen anything like it before. Jackson isn’t just dominating. He’s putting up numbers that look like they’re out of a video game.

Remember when people thought he wouldn’t be able to play quarterback in the NFL? That sure was fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:06pm PST

The question now is how long can he keep this up for. Running quarterbacks don’t have a great history of having long careers.

Of course, quarterbacks also don’t do what Jackson does. I certainly wouldn’t want to be betting against him.