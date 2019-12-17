Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Plans To Stick With Ryan Fitzpatrick At QB To Finish The Season

Don’t plan on seeing Josh Rosen in at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins anytime soon.

With just two games left, some have wondered if Rosen will get some more reps over Ryan Fitzpatrick. Don’t count on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Sep 21, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

“We will always do what we feel is in the best interests of this team and play the guy that gives us the best chance to win; we feel that’s Ryan. It’s [been] that way for the last 8 to 10 weeks,” Flores responded when asked about whether or not Rosen will play in the final two weeks, according to the Miami Herald.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 13, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

Would you like me to translate that for all of you? Rosen is going to stay glued to the bench. It sounds like Fitzpatrick will get all the reps to finish out the year.

Does that make sense? Not really, but it’s the Dolphins we’re talking about. Nothing makes sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 3, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

It’ll be interesting to see what the Dolphins end up doing with Rosen. For a time, it looked like he might be the future of the franchise.

Now, it looks like his time in Miami might be nearing an end. Welcome to the NFL. Things can change rapidly.