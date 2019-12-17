Despite Being Charged With 6 Counts Of Sexual Abuse, Cuba Gooding Jr. Is Still Partying

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has not stopped partying after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women since June.

Gooding Jr. has spent his free time attending restaurant openings and hitting up bars with friends, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

The “Jerry Maguire” actor was spotted at the opening of the Osaka sushi restaurant last Thursday and spent the weekend at Rockwell nightclub, the outlet reported. Last month, he was seen at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in a verbal argument with actor Robert De Niro.

Twenty-two women have come forward with allegations against the actor, but only three cases have resulted in criminal charges. Gooding Jr. faces six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching. He is due in court Jan. 22. (RELATED: 7 New Women Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Sexual Misconduct)

Gooding Jr.’s lawyer, Mark Heller, claimed the actor “has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct.”

“Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as often times happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum,” Heller said.

“The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney’s Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them,” he added. “Thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney’s Office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant.”