‘Caught With Their Pants Down’: Chip Roy Says Dems Ignored Immigration In Spending Bill

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy slammed Democrats and Republicans Tuesday for passing a budget bill that ignores many conservative funding priorities on immigration.

Roy fought to secure supplemental funding for President Donald Trump’s immigration priorities in June when he forced both Democrats and Republicans to stay up until 4 a.m. voting on amendments to a funding bill. Roy pointed out to the Daily Caller’s Anders hagstrom that Trump vowed last year that he wouldn’t sign another Democrat budget deal, but he has little confidence the president will veto.

It would seem heading into a vote on articles of #impeachment our nation’s leaders would be bitterly divided, but that isn’t the case.

Rs and Ds are poised to leverage the future of our children today with the $1.4 trillion spending bills they’ll champion as “wins.”

— Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) December 17, 2019