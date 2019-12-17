CNN Poll: Support For Impeachment Drops 5 Points As Democrats Forge Ahead

Support for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump dropped five points in one month as House Democrats forged ahead, filing two official article of impeachment.

According to the poll conducted by CNN from December 12-15, support for the impeachment and removal of the president dropped from 50% to 45% since a similar poll conducted in November. The same poll conducted over several months had shown an overall increase in support from March (36%) to November (50%) until it dropped off in December. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Here’s What They Said)

The American public is about evenly split over whether President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a new CNN Poll, with the House of Representatives poised to vote on articles of impeachment this week https://t.co/co0LcEBOjI — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2019

The poll also indicated that 47% opposed impeachment and removal — the first time since May that more were opposed to impeachment than in favor of it — and 9% had no opinion on the subject.

The poll measured responses from 1005 respondents aged 18 and above, with 356 responding via a landline and 649 responding via cell phone. The margin of error is +/-3.7 and the confidence level is 95%.

The CNN poll was not the only one showing support for impeachment and removal slipping into the negative.

With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially under water. pic.twitter.com/9fNjV5fe7H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 16, 2019

Explosive New #Poll by @USATODAY:

* Independents by 52%-41% oppose removing Trump from office

* Impeachment ranks 11th of 12 top issues. Democrats say impeachment less important than health care, guns, education, economy, immigration, Social Security https://t.co/9ws9VPNv3h — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 17, 2019

Trump took to Twitter to respond to the news as well, saying, “Impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about!”