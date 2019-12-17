Soccer Superstar Hope Solo Announces She’s Expecting Twins Following Miscarriage

Superstar soccer player Hope Solo announced that she and husband Jerramy Stevens are expecting not one but two babies following news of her miscarriage.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl, a miniature soccer team on the way,” the 38-year-old soccer star announced during her appearance Monday from beIN Sports’ “Weekend Winners” series, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

It comes after the two-time world champion shared back in June with Elle magazine that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018 and that her life had been in danger. (RELATED: Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team To The White House)

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Solo explained at the time. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Solo and Stevens, a former player with the National Football League, recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in November.

Clearly, congratulations are in order for the happy couple!