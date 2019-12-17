House Democrats Want To Keep On Trying To Impeach Trump

The House Judiciary Committee wants to keep trying to impeachment President Donald Trump — regardless of whether the current process is ultimately successful for the president’s opponents or not.

House lawyers indicated Monday that their investigation will be ongoing, based on potential evidence in the Mueller report, according to Politico.

Long before House Democrats seized upon the complaint of a whistleblower who believed Trump had improperly leveraged a Ukrainian investigation into a political rival with military aid, Democrats had insisted the Mueller report was prompting them to assess possible impeachment on the grounds of obstruction of justice. (RELATED: AG Barr: Mueller Could’ve Reached A Conclusion On Obstruction Of Justice)

House General Counsel Douglas Letter noted in a filing to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that the legislative body’s request for evidentiary materials connected to the Mueller investigation is still relevant because the documents might have some use in any potential Senate impeachment trial.