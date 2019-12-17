Jarvis Landry Reportedly Told The Cardinals To ‘Come Get’ Him

Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry apparently wants off of the team.

After reports Odell Beckham Jr. told opposing players and coaches to get him, Jarvis Landry told the Cardinals sideline to “come get” him during his Sunday loss, according to Michael Silver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I’m told by two sources that before the game ended, ‘multiple’ Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to ‘come get me’–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I’m told, was one of them. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 16, 2019

I love it. I absolutely love it. I can’t thank the Browns enough for being an absolute circus! Thank you so much!

First, OBJ apparently wants to ditch. Now, the number two receiver is reportedly trying to do the same. You couldn’t make up this kind of carnage if you tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:35pm PST

Remember when the media tried to hype the Browns as the greatest team ever? Remember when it’s all we heard about for months.

I remember. I remember it well. I also remember being the only one who seemed to be urging caution. Well, it’s the middle of December and it’s a dumpster fire with Landry reportedly wanting out.

This couldn’t have worked out better for me if I tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on Nov 23, 2019 at 4:29pm PST

Never change, Cleveland. Never change!