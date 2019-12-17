More Than $150,000 Raised For Joe Burrow’s Hometown Food Pantry After Heisman Speech

Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech has raised some serious cash for his hometown food pantry.

The LSU superstar talked about poverty last Saturday night in New York, and said he was on the stage “for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that’s going to change to a degree because more than $150,000 has been raised for the Athens County Food Pantry following the speech, according to ESPN. The fundraising began Sunday on Facebook, and has taken off like fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

This is a classic example of how sports means a hell of a lot more than the numbers on the scoreboard. Joe Burrow didn’t need to say any of that stuff.

He could have just focused on the Tigers and the football field. Nobody would have said anything. Yet, he knew his platform could be used for something bigger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

He used his platform to shine a lot on people who need help, and it paid off big time. If you didn’t already think Joe Burrow is an awesome guy, this should leave no doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

Props to Burrow for helping raise all this money for people who need it.