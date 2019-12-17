Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner For Not Backing Up ‘The Family Team’

Reality star Kim Kardashian seemingly called out sister Kendall Jenner for ranking the siblings’ parental skills on James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts.”

Kim claimed that Kendall should have not answered the question because some members of the family are sensitive on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.”

Kendall ranked the siblings in this order:

Rob Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Kourtney Kardashian

Kim claimed that Kendall should have stayed quiet on the topic.

“To [Kendall’s] defense, she did start it off with, ‘You guys, they are all amazing parents.’ So, of course, everyone’s going to take just the order,” Kim told DeGeneres. “I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she’s an amazing parent, so Kendall just should’ve drank or eaten a tarantula. Whatever she had to do.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Kim Kardashian On The Internet)

“I mean, I covered up for Khloé and Kylie when they asked me on Corden if they were pregnant,” she added. “I drank, like, bird sperm or something, you know? It’s like, you gotta take one for the family team.”

Kourtney prides herself on working hard to be such an amazing mom, so it makes sense that she’d be sensitive to being ranked last, especially being ranked after Kylie. It would have been much more fun and entertaining to see Kendall eat something disgusting, but I guess the drama that comes from the rankings is good too.