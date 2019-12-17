Matt Patricia Discusses Future With The Lions, Says They’ll Have To ‘Throw’ Him Out Of The Building

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia doesn’t expect to go anywhere.

Given the fact Detroit is an abysmal 3-10-1, fans are starting to wonder if Patricia is going to be around for the long haul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from some of his recent comments, it sounds like he’s not going anyway. He told the Detroit Free Press, “I would go in and make sure that my key card worked and I was in the building and I was ok. It’s most of the reason why I don’t leave the building because they’re going to have to throw me out, like I’ve said before.”

He added, “Yeah, I just expect to be here every day until they tell me not to. Hopefully, that’ll be a long time.”

I’m as frustrated as anybody with this season. You best believe that fact. This Lions team was supposed to be our best in a long time, and then everything fell apart.

It’s been terrible, I’ve hated watching it, it’s upsetting and most fans agree with me.

Having said that, Patricia shouldn’t be fired. It’s not his fault Matthew Stafford has fractured bones in his back.

The entire team is built around Stafford’s cannon for an arm. If he’s not on the field, then we’re going to suck. It’s that simple.

Patricia can only be held responsible for so much. If we were having this kind of season with a healthy Matthew Stafford, it’d be a very different conversation.

Give Patricia next season with a healthy roster and we can go from there. We looked good early in the season, and I believe he can get the job done.

If not, then we’ll can him and move forward.