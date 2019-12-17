Maxine Waters Spins Trump-Putin Conspiracy But Doesn’t ‘Have The Facts To Prove It’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters reiterated her grand conspiracy theory Monday night that President Donald Trump was elected with the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin — but admitted she has no “facts to prove it.”

Waters, who was an early Democratic advocate of impeaching the president, one of the “few,” told CNN that Putin somehow helped elect Trump in return for having economic sanctions lifted.

“I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it, I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions. He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with and his incursion into Crimea. So I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump, I believe agreed.” (RELATED: Trump Claims Maxine Waters Is A ‘Low IQ Individual’)

The congresswoman said she will “always believe this” even though she admitted Trump has not lifted any sanctions against Russia. “He would like to do it; he’s not been able to do it.”

Waters resisted the president’s suggestion that she’s “just making things up” by saying he has yet to condemn the Kremlin’s alleged hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer system. She also returned to her theme that Trump is “undermining our country … putting us in danger … aligning himself with a foreign country to interfere in our elections. Those are facts.”

The representative believes mere impeachment is too good for Trump and she has said the president deserves imprisonment and should be “placed in solitary confinement.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters Is On A Quest To Find Trump A Nickname — It’s Not Going Well)

Even though the Mueller reporter exonerated Trump and his 2016 presidential election campaign of any collusion with Russia, Waters has continued to insist the opposite is true and says she “guarantees” it. She has called Trump “Putin’s apprentice.”

The congresswoman has also accused the president of being too close to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and wondered if Trump was “still in love” with him.