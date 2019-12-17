Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Break Royal Tradition With Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly broken royal tradition again with their royal Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to include a snap of their little family on this year’s royal Christmas greeting and it will reportedly include photos of Markle, Harry, baby Archie and the former “Suits” actress’ mom, Doria Ragland, according to E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Harry and Meghan are said to want [to] ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect that Doria [Ragland] is very much part of their family and of Archie’s upbringing,” the source shared of the “selection of family photographs” reportedly taken with their son and Markle’s mom Doria. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

“It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven’t historically included grandparents,” the source added. “For instance, Kate’s [Middleton’s] parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton—have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images.”

Breaking tradition, seems to be a common place for the duchess,who has repeatedly done so since becoming a member of the royal family in May 2018, from her wedding plans with Prince Harry to her birth plan with their first child.

The official reveal of the royal’s annual Christmas card is expected to come out some time later this week. So, we will just have to wait and see.