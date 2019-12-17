Kamaru Usman Talks About Potential Fight Against Conor McGregor: ‘He Must Want To Die’

Kamaru Usman thinks he’d put Conor McGregor in the dirt if the two ever stepped into the octagon against each other.

The Irish-born star recently tweeted out different weight classes, which made people think he was gunning for Usman after his victory against Colby Covington. If that happens, the Nigerian-born superstar thinks it'd be over before McGregor even knew what hit him.

145. 155. 170. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

Usman told TMZ the following in part in a video posted Monday about a potential fight against Conor McGregor:

He must want to die…You saw what Khabib did to him. Like, oh my god. It wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor. Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it, but nah, this is not what you want. Sit down, little man! Sit down! Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Look, I'm a pro-Conor guy, and I think he's one of the most fascinating guys in all of sports. However, he might just want to focus on getting a win before calling out Usman.

The last two times McGregor fought, he lost. First, Floyd Mayweather beat him in boxing, and then Khabib whipped him at UFC 229.

It’s time for McGregor to finally just win something before taking shots at anybody. Luckily, he’ll get that opportunity in a few weeks.

He’s slated to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January in Las Vegas. If he wins there, which he’s favored to do, then we can start talking about fighting Usman or Masvidal.

Until then, it’s all just kind of pointless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 6, 2019 at 5:55am PST

Don’t get me wrong. I want McGregor at the top of his game. I want him fighting the best, but I’d also just like to see him get a win.

Once he gets another win under his belt, then we can start talking about everything else.