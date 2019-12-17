‘It’s Really Sick’: Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Trumps Impeachment Letter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump’s letter criticizing the House impeachment process “ridiculous” and “really sick.”

“I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “I mean, I haven’t fully read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it. It’s really sick.” (RELATED: Trump Blasts Pelosi In Letter Decrying Impeachment: ‘You Are Scarcely Concealing Your Hatred Of Me’)

Pelosi says Trump’s letter is “really sick.” pic.twitter.com/8HtOUPVVny — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 17, 2019



The six-page letter Trump sent Pelosi on Tuesday criticizes the speaker and her party for bringing forward articles of impeachment over his alleged request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” the letter reads.

Trump added, “You are the ones interfering in America’s election. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Support for impeaching and removing Trump is at all time low with only 46.9% supporting it compared to 47.6% of Americans who are against it, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average.