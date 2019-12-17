Will Grier Expected To Start At Quarterback For The Panthers Against The Colts

The Carolina Panthers are making a change at quarterback, and Will Grier will likely get the start against the Colts.

According to Ian Rapoport, the rookie from West Virginia will replace Kyle Allen under center after several losses in a row. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From NFL Now: The time is now for #Panthers talented rookie QB Will Grier, who will make his first start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DUAcfOsv1h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

There’s really no downside to letting Grier get the start over Kyle Allen. The season is over for the Panthers. That’s just the reality of the situation.

It’s over. At this point, the Panthers might as well let Grier get some reps and find out what he has in the tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Grier (@willgrier7) on Dec 13, 2019 at 1:48pm PST

Given how Allen has played the past few weeks, it’s certainly not the worst idea I’ve ever heard. That’s not to say Allen isn’t skilled.

He’s shown some major flashes this season, and will likely stick around in the NFL for awhile. At the same time, the Panthers need to start working on the future.

That means getting Grier some reps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Grier (@willgrier7) on Jul 25, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

We’ll see how he does, but he was a star at WVU. There’s no question he’s got enough talent to make plays at the highest level.