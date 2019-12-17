LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Voted Associated Press Coach Of The Year

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron earned himself a very prestigious honor Tuesday.

According to Bruce Feldman, Coach O was voted the Associated Press Coach of the Year. The vote comes after he led the Tigers to a 13-0 record, a playoff spot and the SEC title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#LSU‘s Ed Orgeron has been voted the Associated Press Coach of the Year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 17, 2019

You know the man is a winner when he can even get support from the most anti-SEC people on the planet, myself included.

The man’s rise to the top of the college football world has been so much fun to watch. People wrote him off, and he’s now leading one of the best teams in the country.

The Tigers aren’t just playing well. Coach O has them roaring through opponents. Remember when USC chose not to make him their head coach?

That was fun. I remember that, and you best believe Coach O does too.

I really do hope Coach O is here for the long haul. College football is simply better when guys like him are winning.

They’re easy to cheer for, they’re good people and they give us something fun to talk about. Never change, Coach O. Never change.