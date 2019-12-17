Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air

“The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain made up on air Tuesday, expressing their love for each other and urging viewers to “calm down.”

“We’re just going to do a little cleanup before we do anything. You know, things get heated on this show,” Goldberg said, adding “sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be.”

“This is part of what we do,” she continued. “This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real time.”

“So, everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show. We’re on together for an hour and we step in poopy, okay? We step in poopy and stuff happens and just, everybody just calm down,” she concluded.

Goldberg angrily argued with McCain during the show Monday, telling her, “girl, please stop talking.”

“Whoopi and I get along great,” McCain said Tuesday. “I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Spar Over Trump’s Special Olympics Funding Issue: ‘Stick With Facts’)

McCain also made time to criticize President Donald Trump on air, saying that he is “deeply emasculated” by her late father Sen. John McCain.