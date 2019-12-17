USC Gives Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell 3-Year Extension Worth $1.2 Million Annually

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has earned himself a fat contract extension.

According to Bruce Feldman on Monday night, the young OC has been handed a three-year extension worth $1.2 million annually from the Trojans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His name had been routinely floated for jobs around the country.

BREAKING: #OC Graham Harrell is staying at #USC. His new deal with the Trojans is for 3 years at $1.2 million per season, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 17, 2019

Obviously, props to Harrell for getting his money. You always love to watch somebody get paid. Good people don’t cheer against others getting rich.

A rising tide raises all the boats, and Harrell getting big paychecks is good for coaches everywhere.

Having said that, I find it interesting USC is out here handing out contract extensions when Clay Helton’s job status seems to change by the day.

Hell, it seemed like there were times this season when the head coach’s job security was changing with every other series on the field.

Is handing out a three-year extension to the OC a good idea given the uncertainty facing the program? I’m not so sure it is.

OFFICIAL: @USCCoachHelton announced that OC @CoachHarrellUSC has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the Trojans! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/GWX0WsBuYr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 17, 2019

Harrell is only going to get more popular in the sport when it comes to coaches. There’s no doubt the guy knows his stuff, but this is a bold move.

Either way, he got his money, and I’m sure that’s what he cares about most.