Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor Earns 1st Team All-American Honors

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor continues to stack up the awards.

Taylor, who is arguably the most dominant running back in the history of college football, was named a first team AP All-American on Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact Taylor got hosed on a Heisman nomination, I’m happy to see him earn first team honors. There’s no question, he deserves it.

Taylor isn’t just an explosive running back. That man does it all. He can hit the hole, he has great vision, he’s patient and he can take off in a flash.

Good luck finding another running back in America capable of keeping up.

Taylor is going to play in the Rose Bowl against Oregon, and then is almost certainly gone for the NFL. I hope like hell he makes a ton of money.

I think I can speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere when I say we are all hoping he does big things.

We’ll see what Taylor does in what will likely be his final college game. I hope he goes scorched Earth on the Ducks.