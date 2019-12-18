A.J. Green Probably Won’t Play The Rest Of The Season, Should Be Healthy For 2020

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green is probably done for the year.

According to the team’s website, the electric ball catcher is almost certainly not going to play the final two games as he’s missed the entire season, but he should be good for offseason training. He’s been dealing with a bad ankle injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I feel good just getting confirmation from him. Knowing there’s no effect on my future. I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level. Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better,” Green told the team’s website about the situation.

Hopefully, Green is able to get healthy enough to get close to his old form. Unfortunately for him, he’ll be 32 when the next season starts.

NFL receivers that age don’t exactly dominate, and that’s when they’re healthy. Green is banged up, and on the wrong side of 30.

Yet, he’s not a normal receiver. He’s one of the best the league has seen in the past decade.

The good news for him is that he’s made a ton of money since entering the league. His career earnings are just under $90 million.

If he decides to hang it up sooner than later, he should have more than enough money to live comfortably forever.