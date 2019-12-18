Republican Rep. Clay Higgins Delivers Doom And Gloom Floor Speech On Impeachment: ‘I Have Descended Into The Belly Of The Beast’

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins delivered an extremely dark speech during Wednesday’s impeachment debate on House floor.

“I have descended into the belly of the beast. I have witnessed the terror within, and I rise committed to oppose the insidious forces which threaten our Republic,” Higgins opened. “America’s being severely injured by this betrayal, by this unjust and weaponized impeachment, brought upon us by the same socialists who threaten unborn life in the womb, who threaten First Amendment rights of Conservatives, who threaten Second Amendment protections of every American patriot, and who have long ago determined that they would organize and conspire to overthrow President Trump.” (RELATED: Female House Democrats Dress In Black For ‘Somber’ Impeachment Vote)

“We don’t face this horror because the Democrats have all of a sudden become constitutionalists. We are not being devoured from within because of some surreal assertion of the socialists’ newfound love for the very flag that they trod upon.”

Higgins claimed that the impeachment inquiry is a direct result of all the things the Democrats fear, including the “true will of we the people.”

“They are deep established D.C.,” he continued. “They call this Republican map flyover country. They call us deplorables. They fear our faith. They fear our strength. They fear our unity. They fear our vote, and they fear our president.”

“We will never surrender our nation to career establishment D.C. politicians and bureaucrats,” Higgins closed. “Our republic shall survive this threat from within. American patriots shall prevail.”