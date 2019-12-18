Chinese Box Office Hits Record $8.67 Billion In Ticket Sales

The Chinese box office hit a record number of ticket sales in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ticket sales in the country have hit $8.67 billion, and the upcoming release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will only push the final number higher.

In case you’re wondering why studios are so quick to bend to China and their demands, this is all you need to know.

Film studios will do just about anything to get access to the audience in the communist country. There’s so much money on the line.

That’s nearly $9 billion in ticket sales with a couple more weeks left of the year.

Now, would I bow down to the Chinese to make a quick buck? No, but there’s just too much freedom in my blood.

Having said that, you’re foolish if you don’t at least understand why the film industry is willing to play by the Chinese rules, even if it hurts the final product.

A classic example of that is when the villain in the “Red Dawn” remake was switched to North Korea over China so it could be released there. It made no sense and it sucked.

Yet, the calculations were made, and access to the Chinese market was too important to lose.

We’ll see how much the final number ends up being, but I have no doubt it’ll be huge.