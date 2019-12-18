Browns Will Be The Only NFL Team To Finish The Decade Without A Winning Season

The Cleveland Browns will finish the decade with a very embarrassing accomplishment.

According to CBS Sports, they’ll be the only team in the NFL to not have a winning record in the past decade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports) on Dec 15, 2019 at 7:50pm PST

Serious question for everybody out there. How is it possible for one NFL team to be so damn bad? No winning seasons in 10 years!

You couldn’t make this stuff up. I know I dunk on the Browns a lot. It’s something I enjoy doing, but they just make it too easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 15, 2019 at 11:55am PST

At this point, it’s just starting to get sad. It honestly might have stopped being funny a long time ago.

The best part is whenever there’s a little bit of hype and hope, the team falls flat on its face every single time!

You can set your watch to it. They draft Johnny Manziel and suck. They turn around and get Baker Mayfield.

Guess what? They’re still trash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 11, 2019 at 6:47pm PST

I have no idea if Cleveland will ever be any good, but I know I’m really enjoying the circus that has been football in that town for the past 10 years.

For my own selfish reasons, I hope it never improves.