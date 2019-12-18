CNN’s Manu Raju Says Pelosi Instructed House Members ‘Not To Gloat’ During Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explicitly instructed Democrats “not to gloat” during impeachment proceedings, CNN’s Manu Raju said Wednesday.

As the House took up the final impeachment votes Wednesday, Raju noted that several sources had confirmed Pelosi’s instructions. (RELATED: CNN Poll: Support For Impeachment Drops 5 Points As Democrats Forge Ahead)

“Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say,” Raju tweeted.

In an unusual move, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on all of her colleagues to gather on the House floor this morning when the chamber convenes to show that her caucus views today’s proceedings as somber and serious, @mkraju reports . https://t.co/7PL8LphWSs — Adam Levine (@cnnadam) December 18, 2019

From the very beginning of the impeachment proceedings, Pelosi has made a point of saying that she undertook impeachment seriously and with much prayer and consideration.