More Than 30 Billion Minutes Of ‘South Park’ Was Watched In 2019

People watched a stunning amount of “South Park” in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Viewers of the show watched a staggering 30 billion minutes of the long-running series on linear TV in 2019, according to Comedy Central. That figure, which includes first-run episodes and repeats, jumped by 36 percent over 2018 and is the equivalent of more than 57,000 years. It does not include streaming, which would surely push the figure considerably higher.

That number — 30 billion minutes viewed — is simply staggering. I knew “South Park” was popular. I had no idea people watched the equivalent of 57,000 years of it in the past year.

Do we think it’s safe to say Comedy Central has a massive hit on its hands? I think it’s more than safe to say that. (RELATED: Watch The Preview For The ‘South Park’ Season Finale ‘Christmas Snow’)

Do you know why “South Park” is so insanely popular with the American TV audience and people around the globe?

It’s because it’s arguably the best show on TV when it comes to taking no prisoners. The only other show in the conversation is “Always Sunny.”

Outside of “Sunny” and “South Park,” nobody else shows the same courage. “South Park” went after everything this year, including Greta Thunberg and transgender athletes.

As long as “South Park” stays edgy and takes shots at everything, then people will continue to watch it for a long time.

We need shows willing to push the limits, and the Comedy Central hit gives us that in spades.