Daniel Jones Expected To Start Against The Redskins, Eli Manning Will End NFL Career With A Win

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start this weekend against the Redskins.

If Jones returns to the line, which seems like a certainty, it would mean Eli Manning’s win as the starter last week against the Dolphins will be the final game of his career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Paul Schwartz, the rookie sensation “figures to be” the guy under center.

All is where it is supposed to be in Giants World. Daniel Jones figures to be back as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Washington. pic.twitter.com/K1EFHTv34f — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 18, 2019

All things considered, this is kind of a cool way for Eli Manning to end his career. He got benched in favor of the rookie gunslinger, but he didn’t quit.

He stayed ready, and will now end his time with the Giants and in the NFL with a win. It’s not exactly the greatest way to end your career, but it certainly has a storybook feel to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:32am PST

Jones will get to start the final two games, and the two-time Super Bowl champion goes out a winner. I think it’s safe to call that a neat conclusion to Manning’s time in the league.

He’s a class act guy, and I think I speak for all fans when I say we’re happy to see him go out with one final win.