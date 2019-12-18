David Pollack: It’s More Likely Lane Kiffin Gets Fired On The Tarmac Than Wins A National Title At Ole Miss

College GameDay star David Pollack doesn’t have a ton of confidence in Lane Kiffin bringing a national title to Ole Miss.

I sat down with Pollack at the Army/Navy game for a wide-ranging interview, and we touched on what was my favorite question. Does he think it’s more likely Kiffin brings a title to Oxford or that he’s fired on the tarmac again like at USC? Pollack didn’t even hesitate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Tarmac,” the ESPN star told me. Watch him break the whole situation down below, and why he falls to that side on the question.

There’s no doubt Pollack has a point when he calls Kiffin a savant. The Rebels football coach an absolute genius when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

He’s also highly-entertaining which is why everybody is following this situation so closely.

