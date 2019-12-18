Todd McShay Projects Joe Burrow As The First Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft

NFL draft expert Todd McShay thinks LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first pick in 2020.

In a video he tweeted Monday, McShay said he believes Burrow will be the top pick, and compared him to Eagles star Carson Wentz. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

I expect Joe Burrow to go No. 1 overall. Some scouts have compared him to Andy Dalton, I think of him more as Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/ivXoysJH9S — Todd McShay (@McShay13) December 17, 2019

I think we’re going to hear a lot more opinions like this one down the stretch. The hype around Burrow is for real.

It’s not hard to see why. He throws an incredibly crisp and accurate ball, he’s got that “it” factor you want in a starting quarterback and the man just wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

McShay is arguably the most knowledgable guy on the planet when it comes to the draft. If he says Burrow is likely to be the first pick, then the quarterback probably will be.

You should get your bets in while you can because it’s almost certainly going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

Of course, before he goes to the NFL, Burrow needs to get a win over Oklahoma and then beat Clemson or Ohio State. I can’t speak for the title game, but I fully expect him to annihilate Oklahoma.

Tune in Dec. 28 to watch it all go down. It should be a ton of fun.