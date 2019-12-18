Female House Democrats Dress In Black For ‘Somber’ Impeachment Vote

Several female House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are reportedly wearing black Wednesday to signal the “somber” nature of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The partial dress code is the latest move by Democrats to avoid the perception that they are not taking the impeachment process seriously. Pelosi arrived on Capitol Hill wearing a black sheath dress with gold accessories on Wednesday morning as the House debated the guidelines for voting on the articles of impeachment against the president.

“Pelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day,” CNN’s Dana Bash reported.

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

Pelosi later told Bash that she feels “sad” about impeaching the president, and the speaker reportedly told fellow Democrats to avoid gloating or cheering during the process. (RELATED: CNN’s Manu Raju Says Pelosi Instructed House Members ‘Not To Gloat’ During Impeachment)

As she walked into the house chamber @SpeakerPelosi told me she “feels sad” #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

“She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say,” CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted.

Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2019

The final vote on the articles of impeachment is expected to take place Wednesday evening after hours of debate.

This is not the first time female Democrats have attempted to convey a certain message through their clothing choices. During the president’s 2019 State of the Union address, female members were expected to wear white outfits to display solidarity with suffragettes.