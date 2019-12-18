Firefighters Rescue German Shepherd 25 Feet In The Air After It Chased Cat Up Tree

Firefighters in one town in Central California saved the day when they ended up rescuing a German shepherd that had got stuck in the tree after chasing a cat up there.

It all went down in Tracy when firefighters were called out to rescue, not a cat in a tree, but a dog that was stuck 25 feet in the air and couldn't get down, per WPVI-TV in a piece published Wednesday.

The pup's owner made a phone call to the Lathrop-Manteca fire department about her predicament and crews arrived with ladders and managed to get the dog down unharmed. Once on the ground, they provided some oxygen for the pup after his ordeal.

As for the cat, well, that animal didn’t need any help and managed to run down the tree once the dog was out of the way and it was safe to do so.

The fire department later shared the news of the rescue on their social media account with some great shots from the rescue of the dog.

“You may have heard that our firefighters get cats out of trees, but what about dogs?!?!” the Facebook post from the fire department read. “Right after Truck 30 and Engine 35 dropped off Santa that was exactly their next call.”

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree…nice work Engine 35,” it added.

