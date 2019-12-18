Oversight Committee Republicans Mock House Democrats With ‘Twas The Night Before Impeachment’ Parody

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee mocked House Democrats on the eve of the impeachment vote with a parody version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

In a series of tweets, they took on the imminent impeachment of President Donald Trump, beginning with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to rally the necessary votes for impeachment.

‘Twas the night before #impeachment and all through the House, Pelosi chased vulnerable Democrats, like a cat after a mouse. pic.twitter.com/lG29tyBPRq — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

In the second stanza, they took aim at the process, which many Republicans have claimed was unfair from the outset.

The Articles were sent to the Capitol without care, And put before all Members, after a process far from fair. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

They went on to suggest that an impeachment vote would not be good for Democrats come November of 2020.

The Democrats were restless, not snug in their beds, While nightmares of November danced in their heads. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

And threw a nod to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who announced just a week earlier that he would be switching parties from Democrat to Republican. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier Is Ready To Declare A Mistrial Before Impeachment Even Goes To Senate)

And the whole country knew those four facts to be true; Pelosi looked away, but not Jeff Van Drew. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

When, what to my wondering eyes should I see, But the Coastal Impeachment Squad with hearts full of glee. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

Away to the cameras Democrats flew in a dash, They couldn’t resist impeaching the President, despite the backlash. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

Pelosi sprung from her chair, and to her team gave the okay, And weary Democrats knew they had to obey. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

“On, Swalwell! On, Lofgren! On, Jackson Lee! I know you’ll vote YES on impeachment, you always follow me!” — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

They concluded with another jab at Democrats whose seats might be at risk if they went ahead with impeachment despite voters in their districts supporting Trump.

And I heard her exclaim, as they walked off the floor, “Merry impeachment to all! Now voters will show you the door.” — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

The impeachment hearings began at 9 am ET on Wednesday.