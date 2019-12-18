Politics

Oversight Committee Republicans Mock House Democrats With ‘Twas The Night Before Impeachment’ Parody

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee mocked House Democrats on the eve of the impeachment vote with a parody version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

In a series of tweets, they took on the imminent impeachment of President Donald Trump, beginning with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to rally the necessary votes for impeachment.

In the second stanza, they took aim at the process, which many Republicans have claimed was unfair from the outset.

They went on to suggest that an impeachment vote would not be good for Democrats come November of 2020.

And threw a nod to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who announced just a week earlier that he would be switching parties from Democrat to Republican. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier Is Ready To Declare A Mistrial Before Impeachment Even Goes To Senate)

They concluded with another jab at Democrats whose seats might be at risk if they went ahead with impeachment despite voters in their districts supporting Trump.

The impeachment hearings began at 9 am ET on Wednesday.