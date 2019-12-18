GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk: Pontius Pilate Gave More Rights To Jesus Than Democrats Have To Trump

Republican Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk compared the impeachment of President Donald Trump to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Loudermilk claimed Wednesday on the House floor that Pontius Pilate afforded Jesus more due process rights than Democrats have afforded the president. (RELATED: As Washington Obsesses Over Impeachment, Congress Passed Another Massive Omnibus Bill. Here’s What’s In It)

“Not only have the Democrats prohibited Republicans and the president from questioning the so-called whistleblower, his identity has been kept secret,” Loudermilk said. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

Loudermilk then used the upcoming Christmas holiday to make the comparison between Jesus’s trials and Trump’s.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said.

WATCH:

“During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process,” Loudermilk said. “I yield back.”

House Democrats are expected Wednesday night to impeach Trump on a near party-line vote. It will be just the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached.