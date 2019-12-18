Holly Sonders Gets Engaged To Vegas Dave

Holly Sonders is about to be permanently off of the market.

Sonders, who is a big hit in the sports world and on the internet, posted a photo on Instagram late Tuesday night of her new boyfriend Vegas Dave proposing to her. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She followed that up with a shot of the giant ring from her future husband, whose real name is Dave Oancea. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can take a look at both photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Dec 17, 2019 at 6:05pm PST

Obviously, we’re a pro-love website, and we’re always happy to see people get engaged and married. We’re very pro-family here.

So, on that front, congrats to the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:40pm PST

Having said that, I’m not sure I like this move very much. These two have appeared to be dating for all of a couple weeks.

Now, they’re getting married. I’m not an expert at all, but that seems like a bit of a rush. Maybe, just maybe, Sonders and her man should slow down a bit.

Just a thought.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:33am PST

We’ll see how it works out, but I’m not sure marriages based on relationships a few weeks old have a stunning success rate.