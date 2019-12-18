Democrats Talk About How Sad They Are To Impeach President Trump

House Democrats spent Wednesday telling their congressional colleagues why they are sad to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Sadly, I ask my colleagues: Will you put your party over our country?” Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas said as she and other Democrats bemoaned their decision to oust the president after he asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Others expressed a similar sentiment. “I’m saddened, but I’m not shocked,” Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California added. House Democrats are expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday night before Christmas recess.

