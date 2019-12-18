Is It Appropriate To Teach A 4-Year-Old Kid About ‘Band Of Brothers’ And WWII?

Ladies and gentlemen, I think it’s time to teach my four-year-old nephew about “Band of Brothers” and killing Nazis.

This morning, I got up extra early in the frozen Wisconsin tundra to crank out some work. While I was doing that, I could hear somebody reading my nephew children’s stories. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

They were incredibly stupid. It’s almost like we don’t want young kids to be smart or tough. We’re reading stories about monkeys instead of WWII.

You know what I was doing as a little kid? Watching all the WWII content I could find and reading as much war history as possible.

Yeah, I collected action figures from different wars. Let’s not make a big deal out of the fact young David Hookstead was almost certainly cooler than you.

All of this led me to a major revelation. I have to start filling this kid with as much WWII info as possible. That’s why when it’s story time with Uncle David later, he’s going to be getting a very different experience.

I’m not reading him some “Cat in the Hat” junk. He’ll be learning about Easy Company, the advantages of the M1 rifle, the airborne’s actions on D-Day, holding the line in Bastogne and killing Nazis.

If he has time to sit and listen to somebody read a book, then he has time to learn something that actually matters.

Now, some of you might say that it’s not appropriate to show a a four-year-old child such a graphic series or to tell him the history of how Hitler came to power and his demise.

I beg to differ. If they’re old enough to walk, then they’re old enough to know why we had to kill the Nazis. If you disagree, then I have a simple message you can watch below.

So, later today, there’s going to be a little education session getting underway. Hate me if you want, but I’m giving the younger generation the edge we’ve seem to lost as a society.

You can thank me when we win WWIII. Am I a hero? We’ll let the history books decide.