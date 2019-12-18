Jaguars Fined Dante Fowler $700,000 For Missing Medical Treatments

Los Angeles Rams player Dante Fowler was fined a ton of money while on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Field Yates, the defensive star was fined $700,000 for opting for his own medical treatments instead of team mandated ones, which isn't allowed under the CBA.

Wow. During the 2018 offseason, the Jaguars fined a player 25 times totaling over $700K for missing out on “mandatory” treatments that were not actually allowed to be mandatory. https://t.co/VURbeIjVVK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2019

Fowler confirmed the report on Twitter, and stated “They literally hated me.” He added that the money was eventually returned due to the NFLPA winning a grievance.

They literally hated me . I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA https://t.co/vUIg5tsKvr — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 16, 2019

What a wild move from the Jaguars. It’s no wonder Fowler wanted to dip. Getting fined $700,000 for getting your own medical treatment is outrageous.

It’s even crazier because the CBA bans teams from doing this. Did the Jaguars think they could fine Fowler, and nobody would do anything about it?

This is exactly why the CBA and the NFLPA both exist.

I’m not an expert on handling team issues at the NFL level, but I’m fairly confident fining a guy $700,000 for something he’s allowed to do will never go over well.

Seems like a guaranteed way to piss off one of your best players, and make sure the relationship is strained to the point he wants out.

Good for Fowler for getting his money back. I guess it’s not really a mystery why the Jaguars are such a joke.