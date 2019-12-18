We’re Given A First Look At Kate Middleton, Prince William’s 2019 Christmas Card

Royals Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their 2019 family Christmas card with the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s holiday card was shared Wednesday by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty on Twitter, but she has since deleted the tweet.

The Christmas photo of the royal family is casual with Middleton wearing a printed dress and William in a collared shirt. All three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are all looking straight into the camera. (RELATED: Prince William’s Lawyers Deny Alleged Affair In New Letter)

The card read “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year” and was signed by Middleton.

It’s truly a cute photo of the family and a reminder that the royals are just like every other family out there who have their own share of issues.

Most recently, Middleton made headlines for an uncomfortable PDA moment captured on television. Footage from “A Berry Royal Christmas” that aired Monday on BBC showed Middleton shrug off William’s touch.

Totally typical behavior by a married couple, in fact, I think I’ve seen my own parents do this multiple times. Sometimes, you just don’t want to be touched. Reminder: the Royals are still people.