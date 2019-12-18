Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Dating Rumors After Being Spotted At Disneyland With Younes Bendjima

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has fans wondering if she and Younes Bendjima are back together after splitting up last year.

The pair was spotted at Disneyland on Tuesday, according to a report published by Page Six. Kardashian and her former boyfriend seemed to be on a date. Kardashian was spotted with her arm looped through Younes’ as the pair walked through the park.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 26, ride rollercoaster at Disneyland https://t.co/Gjb0hFavHX pic.twitter.com/Uns1nlbrdf — susie (@susxe) December 18, 2019



At the beginning of December, Kardashian and Younes were spotted at the same Miami Art Basel party and before that photos surfaced in September of the two holding hands.

“Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other,” a source told E! News at the time. “They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He’s been to several of the family events, including Kourtney’s birthday and he’s hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings.” (RELATED: Kim And Khloé Kardashian React To Kourtney Potentially Leaving ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians)

The couple first started dating in 2016, but called it off 2018 after Younes left a shady comment on Kardashian’s Instagram and then was spotted with another woman in Mexico.

Honestly, Younes has a lot to prove if he wants Kardashian back in his life and I hope she’s willing to make him jump through hoops to get there. I’m definitely still holding out for a reunion between her and baby daddy Scott Disick, but this will do for now.