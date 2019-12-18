RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Democrats Betray America With Impeachment Vote

Does it count as “news” if Democrats and the media have been saying it was going to happen for more than three years? Not quite.

Nothing about the House impeachment vote should come as a surprise. It’s the culmination of Democrats’ obsession with taking down President Trump since he was elected. When the Russia hoax didn’t work out in their favor, they clung to the next best thing they could get a hold of: Trump’s completely straightforward phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky containing no evidence of quid pro quo and not a shred of wrongdoing.

Democrats have been in denial ever since Americans committed what they see as the unforgivable sin of electing Donald Trump in 2016. Their tunnel vision on impeachment has left them delusional and out-of-touch with everyday Americans. A Gallup poll shows that Trump’s approval rating is up six points, while support for impeachment has nosedived. None of the Democrats’ focus groups were enough to sway the American people on this impeachment sham.

The truth is that Americans would rather see Congress work on the real issues instead of devoting all their energy to destroying a duly-elected president. In an ironic juxtaposition, Trump will take the stage in Battle Creek, Michigan in front of thousands of supporters at the same time House Democrats vote to impeach him. The split-screen on national television will show the blatant divide between liberal elites — and the biased media that supports them — and hardworking Americans.

Nothing lays bare the disconnect between Washington D.C. Democrats and the American people better than their obsession with impeachment and Trump’s record of delivering real results for the American people.

The reality is that, be it in my home state of Michigan or across the country, Americans are enthusiastic about the work Trump is doing on their behalf. Thousands of them will pack Kellogg Arena to celebrate the Christmas season and all that Trump has accomplished since he set out on his mission to “make America great again.”

Democrats were busy holding hours-long, mind-numbing impeachment hearings to score political points while Trump was achieving real results for all Americans.

Just this month, Trump made progress on his signature U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Once passed, USMCA will spur economic growth, create 176,000 thousand American jobs, expand market access, and remove unfair trade barriers for farmers. The deal will greatly help farmers in Michigan, where exports to Canada and Mexico total $36 billion each year.

America’s global trade also saw historic progress last week as Trump struck a Phase One trade deal with China. Trump negotiated structural changes and massive purchases of agricultural products, manufactured goods, and energy — another win for America’s workers as part of the Trump administration’s winning “America first” agenda.

Additionally, paid family leave for federal workers passed a legislative hurdle. The president signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism, and the Senate confirmed the president’s 50th appeals court judge. All in a week’s work!

What do the Democrats have to show for themselves? Nothing but a dark stain on their legacy and an unprecedented, unconstitutional abuse of power.

History has been made, but not in the way Democrats had hoped. With this vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow impeachment crusaders have ensured the reelection of Trump and a return of a Republican majority in the House.

In 2020, voters will reelect the president and choose candidates who will work on their behalf instead of obsessing over destroying a duly-elected president.

In Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler’s own words, uttered 21 years ago to the day, there should never be “an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other.”

Democrats have betrayed themselves and their country by trivializing the constitutional power of impeachment and using it as a political weapon. History will prove them wrong, and President Trump will carry on continuing the era of American greatness.

Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) has served as chair of the Republican National Committee since 2017.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.