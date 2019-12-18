Oakland’s Homeless Camps Are Worse Than Mexico City – Breaking Down The NYT’s In Depth Look At California’s Most Ignored Problem

Nearly a quarter of America’s half a million homeless people live in California, and a new report from The New York Times suggests that the problem in Oakland is now even worse than that of Mexico City.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and social media manager Logan Hall sat down Wednesday morning to run over the findings from the Time’s piece, especially the shocking disparity between the poverty of the camps with the wealth of Big Tech located just across the Bay.

