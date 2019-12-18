Ocasio-Cortez Hosting Spanish-Only Town Hall For Bernie Sanders Campaign

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to host a Spanish-only town hall Dec. 22 for 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the Vermont senator in October along with Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“Join @AOC for a political meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 22,” Sanders tweeted in Spanish Wednesday. “The event will be held entirely in Spanish.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Tlaib To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President)

Nuestro movimiento en Nevada y en todo el país se fortalece cada día. Únete a @AOC para una reunión política en Las Vegas el domingo 22 de diciembre. El evento se llevará a cabo completamente en español.https://t.co/mOPHJy34un — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 18, 2019

Sanders has been targeting the Spanish vote, raising the most money from Latino donors than any other Democratic candidate according to a November New York Times article. A December national poll from Emerson polling also put Sanders in the lead among Hispanic and Latino primary voters with 36%.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is the only Democrat out of “The Squad” to pass on endorsing Sanders. She announced her endorsement of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November.

