Ocasio-Cortez Hosting Spanish-Only Town Hall For Bernie Sanders Campaign

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-NY) talks with reporters at the US Capitol, as the House readies for a historic vote on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to host a Spanish-only town hall Dec. 22 for 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the Vermont senator in October along with Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Join @AOC for a political meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 22,” Sanders tweeted in Spanish Wednesday. “The event will be held entirely in Spanish.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Tlaib To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President)

Sanders has been targeting the Spanish vote, raising the most money from Latino donors than any other Democratic candidate according to a November New York Times article. A December national poll from Emerson polling also put Sanders in the lead among Hispanic and Latino primary voters with 36%.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is the only Democrat out of “The Squad” to pass on endorsing Sanders. She announced her endorsement of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November.

