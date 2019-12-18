Ohio State And Wisconsin Have The Best Football Records In The Big Ten In The Past Decade

Ohio State and Wisconsin have been the two most dominant football teams in the Big 10 over the past decade.

Fox College Football shared a graphic Tuesday afternoon for the conference on Twitter, and OSU and the Badgers were at the top with records of 74-10 and 64-20 in conference play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other team has had more than 56 wins in conference play during the past decade.

Who ruled the @bigten this decade? We did the math so you wouldn’t have to pic.twitter.com/pSpjEX9vOb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 17, 2019

You just love to see it. You just love seeing the Badgers and Ohio State running the B1G. Do I wish we were ahead of the Buckeyes?

Of course, OSU is a dominant program. There’s no shame in being second to them. After all, they had Urban Meyer running the show for a large chunk of the decade.

That’s not exactly easy to compete with.

Still, Wisconsin being number two is a hell of an accomplishment. It’s proof that we can play with absolutely anybody at any time.

Lots of people love to write off the Badgers. They think we don’t belong in the conversation with the big boys.

Clearly, those people are idiots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:18pm PST

Next time somebody says Wisconsin isn’t an elite program, just show them this graphic, and don’t say another word.

It feels good to be at the top. Now, we just need to conquer Ohio State. It’s going to happen sooner or later. I can promise you that much.