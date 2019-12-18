Paige VanZant Proves She’s In Shape For UFC Return With Workout Video

Paige VanZant looked ready to roll in a recent Instagram video.

The UFC star, who hasn't fought in nearly a year, posted a video of herself going through a simple workout routine, and there's no doubt she looked in shape.

Despite not having a return fight on the books yet, I think it's safe to say she's ready for whenever her phone rings from Dana White.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Dec 17, 2019 at 5:59pm PST

I honestly can't wait for VanZant to get back in the octagon. It's been far too long, and fans are craving to see her in action again.

We know there’s been some initial chatter between her camp and the UFC, but there’s not much else out there floating around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Dec 14, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

Ever since she rocked Rachael Ostovich, fans have wanted to see her continue to dominate, but injuries have derailed her return.

Hopefully, VanZant will be back at some point in early 2020. The fans have been waiting, and it’s time to roll. She’s clearly ready.

At this point, there’s no excuse for Dana White to not put a fight together.