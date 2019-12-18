REPORT: Detroit Lions Won’t Fire Head Coach Matt Patricia, Team Expects ‘To Be A Playoff Contender’

The Detroit Lions won’t fire head coach Matt Patricia.

According to a Tuesday report from ESPN, Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will both return next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, owner Martha Ford wants to see major improvements. According to the same report, she told reporters, “we expect to be a playoff contender and those are our expectations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Feb 27, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

I already said I didn’t think the Lions would dump Patricia. It’s kind of hard to fire your head coach when the best player on the team is hurt.

It’s not Patricia’s fault Stafford’s back has fractured bones. He’s out there doing what he can, but no team gets better when the face of the franchise gets put on the bench with an injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:00pm PST

As for the expectations of making the playoffs, why does that even need to be said? Shouldn’t that be obvious to everybody involved with the team?

Of course we expect to be in the playoffs! This is the NFL we’re talking about. If expectations are anything less, then you’re playing the game for all the wrong reasons.

Having said that, I’m not sure how realistic that is for the Lions. We’re 3-10-1 this season with two games remaining.

We clearly have a ton to fix. We’ll see what Patricia can do next season, but he better pray like hell that Stafford gets healthy.