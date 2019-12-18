Top Democrat Says His Party ‘Did Not Wish’ To Impeach Trump — Republicans Laugh At Him

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer drew laughter and jeers from Republican lawmakers after he said Democrats “did not wish” to impeach President Donald Trump.

Hoyer, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the House, spoke shortly before the House voted to impeach the president. “Democrats did not choose this impeachment. We did not wish for it,” he said.

A Republican lawmaker interrupted the Maryland Democrat and shouted: “Oh, come on!” Other Republicans in the chamber laughed at Hoyer’s assertion, with some booing it as well.

WATCH:



“We voted against it. We voted against it once,” Hoyer continued. “We voted against it twice. We voted against it three times as recently as July. We did not want this. However, President Trump’s misconduct has forced our constitutional republic to protect itself.” (RELATED: Flashback: Rashida Tlaib Campaigned On Impeachment In 2018)

The House voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump on two separate articles of impeachment: one article on abuse of power and one on obstruction of Congress.

Republican Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a frequent critic of the president, said ahead of Wednesday’s vote that Democrats were setting a “dangerous precedent” in their efforts to impeach Trump. “Today, a dangerous precedent will be set: impeachment becoming a weaponized political tool,” Hurd warned.

