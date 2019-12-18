Taylor Swift Is The Only Artist In 2019 To Have An Album Sell 1 Million ‘Pure’ Copies

Musician Taylor Swift broke another record after selling over one million “pure” copies of her album “Lover.”

“Lover” is the only album of 2019 to sell one million pure copies, according to a report published by Forbes. The original report was published a week ago, but was largely missed by media, most likely because Swift made headlines for multiple awards in the last week, including Billboard’s Woman of the Decade.

“Pure” copies are defined as physical and digital album sales and do not include streaming numbers. The album sales number is based on Nielsen SoundScan data, Forbes reported.

Swift’s “pure” album sales could be attributed to her tendency to sell deluxe albums and a knack for creating unique merchandise-bundling. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Named As Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Decade’)

Swift, however, came in fourth for biggest album overall for 2019, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” was first followed by Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.”

Despite the huge streaming numbers for all three of the albums, none could top Swift in terms of “pure” sales.

This has further cemented that Swift is truly the Woman of the Decade when it comes to the music industry. She consistently comes out on top and accomplishes many things that others can’t even come close to doing.