Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Not Be Released From Prison Following Government Cooperation

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will not be released from prison Wednesday after cooperating with the government against the New York street gang Nine Trey Bloods.

Instead, the rapper was sentenced to 24 months in prison with five years of supervised release, according to a reporter for the Inner City Press who was present during the hearing. The rapper has already served 13 months behind bars. He is also expected to complete 300 hours of community service upon release and pay a fine of $35,000.

6ix9ine was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation,” the judge told 6ix9ine. “The following are my thoughts, & this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation.”

“However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate,” he added. “In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

Judge Engelmayer claimed that despite 6ix9ine’s effort to cooperate, the rapper still maintained a “symbiotic” relationship with the gang. (RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies Cardi B Is A Member Of The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang)

During the rapper’s September testimony, he described his role for the gang as to “just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang … so they could buy guns and stuff like that.” When asked what he was given in return he answered, “My career. I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection – all of the above.”

6ix9ine reportedly began working with the government after he and other Nine Trey Blood members were arrested by the feds in November of 2018.