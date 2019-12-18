Democratic Texas Congressional Candidate: ‘Give Donald Trump The Wall’

Democratic Texas congressional candidate Justin Lecea tweeted that President Donald Trump should be given “the wall” Tuesday night.

“#ImpeachmentEve Give Donald Trump the wall,” he said.

“Y’all can interpret that however you want.”

Lecea also defended his lack of civility in a series of tweets Tuesday that included a .gif of The Joker.

“If it wasn’t already apparent, I am not going to run a nice campaign,” he said.

If it wasn’t already apparent, I am not going to run a nice campaign. I accept that I will not be receiving any reputable endorsements, and will end volunteer participation if any organizations that I coalition with request it. RT+Like+Follow

“I can promise that my campaign will be about calling out those who rule us for what I feel most Americans are justifiably frustrated and angry over,” he also said. “In the process I will not remain civil because the time for civility with power has passed, but I will remain morally true.”

Lecea is the same Democrat who recently doubled down on calling former president Barack Obama a “war criminal” and saying he should get cancer. (RELATED: Obama Blasts Cancel Culture And Internet Outrage Cycles: ‘You Should Get Over That Quickly’)

“People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama,” he said. “I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse.”

Lecea is running against Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro in the primary race for Texas District 20.