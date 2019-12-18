Democratic Texas Congressional Candidate: ‘Give Donald Trump The Wall’

Democratic Texas congressional candidate Justin Lecea tweeted that President Donald Trump should be given “the wall” Tuesday night.
“#ImpeachmentEve Give Donald Trump the wall,” he said.
“Y’all can interpret that however you want.”
Give Donald Trump the wall
Y’all can interpret that however you want.
— Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 18, 2019
Lecea also defended his lack of civility in a series of tweets Tuesday that included a .gif of The Joker.
“If it wasn’t already apparent, I am not going to run a nice campaign,” he said.
If it wasn’t already apparent, I am not going to run a nice campaign. I accept that I will not be receiving any reputable endorsements, and will end volunteer participation if any organizations that I coalition with request it.
RT+Like+Follow
1/3https://t.co/WhfRaSRSyV
— Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 18, 2019
“I can promise that my campaign will be about calling out those who rule us for what I feel most Americans are justifiably frustrated and angry over,” he also said. “In the process I will not remain civil because the time for civility with power has passed, but I will remain morally true.”
You can only be the Revolution. It is in your spirit or, it is nowhere.
And what is a revolution without a little humor, even if it gets a little dark pic.twitter.com/RMlaAlAnum
— Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 18, 2019
Lecea is the same Democrat who recently doubled down on calling former president Barack Obama a “war criminal” and saying he should get cancer. (RELATED: Obama Blasts Cancel Culture And Internet Outrage Cycles: ‘You Should Get Over That Quickly’)
“People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama,” he said. “I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse.”
Lecea is running against Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro in the primary race for Texas District 20.