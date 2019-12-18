Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Flips Off Longhorn Network Cameras On Signing Day

Texas football coach Tom Herman pulled a clown move on signing day Wednesday.

In a video posted by @TommySledge, the man running the Longhorns the past few years can be seen clear as day flipping off the cameras on the Longhorn Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his childish behavior below.

It wouldn’t be a perfect #NationalSigningDay without Texas head coach Tom Herman flipping double middle fingers to the camera on the Longhorn Network … (@1053TheFan @1053SS @PatDoneyNBC5 @RDubThree) pic.twitter.com/pmNkEveZb8 — (@TommySledge) December 18, 2019

Herman is aware that the Longhorns are terrible this season, right? He’s aware that they greatly disappointed expectations?

Flipping off the camera on national signing day after a horrific year seems like a foolish decision to say the least.

Remember when people thought Texas had a legit shot at the playoff? I remember those days. I remember them very well.

Now, they’re 7-5 and in the Alamo Bowl. If you ever wanted to find out what disappoint looks like, this Texas football team is a wonderful example.

Herman needs to change it up, or he’ll probably be looking for a new job sooner than later. It’s just absurd behavior from the head coach of a 7-5 team.