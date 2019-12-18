Editorial

Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Flips Off Longhorn Network Cameras On Signing Day

Tom_Herman

Tom Herman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TommySledge/status/1207310995510775809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Texas football coach Tom Herman pulled a clown move on signing day Wednesday.

In a video posted by @TommySledge, the man running the Longhorns the past few years can be seen clear as day flipping off the cameras on the Longhorn Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his childish behavior below.

Herman is aware that the Longhorns are terrible this season, right? He’s aware that they greatly disappointed expectations?

Flipping off the camera on national signing day after a horrific year seems like a foolish decision to say the least.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on

Remember when people thought Texas had a legit shot at the playoff? I remember those days. I remember them very well.

Now, they’re 7-5 and in the Alamo Bowl. If you ever wanted to find out what disappoint looks like, this Texas football team is a wonderful example.

Herman needs to change it up, or he’ll probably be looking for a new job sooner than later. It’s just absurd behavior from the head coach of a 7-5 team.