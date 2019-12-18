Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Flips Off Longhorn Network Cameras On Signing Day

Texas football coach Tom Herman pulled a clown move on signing day Wednesday.
In a video posted by @TommySledge, the man running the Longhorns the past few years can be seen clear as day flipping off the cameras on the Longhorn Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You can watch his childish behavior below.
It wouldn’t be a perfect #NationalSigningDay without Texas head coach Tom Herman flipping double middle fingers to the camera on the Longhorn Network …
Herman is aware that the Longhorns are terrible this season, right? He’s aware that they greatly disappointed expectations?
Flipping off the camera on national signing day after a horrific year seems like a foolish decision to say the least.
Remember when people thought Texas had a legit shot at the playoff? I remember those days. I remember them very well.
Now, they’re 7-5 and in the Alamo Bowl. If you ever wanted to find out what disappoint looks like, this Texas football team is a wonderful example.
Herman needs to change it up, or he’ll probably be looking for a new job sooner than later. It’s just absurd behavior from the head coach of a 7-5 team.